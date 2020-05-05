Blogi

Expansion of your territory |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 4|

5 maja 2020
Mary Seidler

Obejrzyj Expansion of your territory |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 4|, a dowiesz się JAK  w 3 krokach wyjść z miejsca, w którym się teraz znajdujesz i poszerzyć terytorium swoich wpływów!

*wideo w języku angielskim 

Do you feel like it’s time to move out of the place you’ve always been, and explode into the place where God wants you to be? This is called, „expansion!” Don’t get comfortable with lack, or the place of no growth. God wants to bless you and expand your territory. Join Mary and she shares some simple keys to moving forward from the place you are, and expanding your territory!

|Rise Up Warsaw| - Mary Seidler

