Blogi
Keys To Entering Your Destiny |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 3| (28 kwietnia, 2020 8:13 pm)
Dealing with Delay |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 2| (20 kwietnia, 2020 3:18 pm)
How to live a fearless life |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 1| (14 kwietnia, 2020 8:22 pm)
Moja droga do Szkoły Bożych Liderów (7 lutego, 2019 3:52 pm)
Teologia Boża a teologia Jonasza (18 czerwca, 2018 6:12 pm)
Czy jesteś bogaty w Bogu? (7 czerwca, 2018 7:06 pm)

Keys To Entering Your Destiny |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 3|

Bóg ma coś specjalnego dla Twojego życia i jest to coś więcej, niż generalny plan… Obejrzyj Keys To Entering Your Destiny |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 3|, a dowiesz się JAK  w 3 krokach wejść w Boże powołanie i je wypełnić!

*wideo w języku angielskim 

God has something special for your life, and it’s deeper than a general plan. Tune in now to find out about the keys to entering into your destiny! Learn how to go deeper with God, and fulfill what He has in store for you life. It’s time to unlock your destiny, and get busy doing great things for God!

|Rise Up Warsaw| - Mary Seidler

Przesłanie na Wielkanoc – dr Peter Gam...

Kwi 24, 2020Comments off

Zapraszamy Was do odsłuchania Wielkanocnego poselstwa dr Petera Gammonsa - „Siedem słów, które Jezus wypowiedział na krzyżu”.

Dealing with Delay |Rise Up...

Obejrzyj drugi odcinek nowej serii wideo |Rise Up Warsaw

Kwi 20, 2020

How to live a fearless life...

Obejrzyj "How to live a fearless life?" |Rise Up

Kwi 14, 2020

Teologia Boża a teologia J...

Jako lud Boży często mamy tendencję do robienia rzeczy

Cze 18, 2018

Żydzi i pieniądze

Żydzi wnieśli wielki wkład w

Jabes, człowiek, który zmien...

Na temat tego wyjątkowego męża

Bóg cudów – świadectwo uz...

Wspaniałe i fascynujące jest to,

Hetyci – zapomniane imperium

Stary Testament wymienia wielokrotnie Hetytów,

Nie dawaj dostępu śmierci

Dlatego tak ważne jest to,

Proroctwo pastora T.B. Jushuy ...

Nie można traktować przepowiedni (zwłaszcza

Czerwony księżyc na niebie! ...

Trwa histeria pod hasłem „Pan

