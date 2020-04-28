Bóg ma coś specjalnego dla Twojego życia i jest to coś więcej, niż generalny plan… Obejrzyj Keys To Entering Your Destiny |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 3|, a dowiesz się JAK w 3 krokach wejść w Boże powołanie i je wypełnić!

*wideo w języku angielskim

God has something special for your life, and it’s deeper than a general plan. Tune in now to find out about the keys to entering into your destiny! Learn how to go deeper with God, and fulfill what He has in store for you life. It’s time to unlock your destiny, and get busy doing great things for God!