How To Take Giants Down |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 5|

18 maja 2020
Obejrzyj How To Take Down Giants |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 5|, aÂ dowiesz siÄ™ JAK Â w 3 krokach wyeliminowaÄ‡ wszelkie przeszkody stojÄ…ce na Twojej drodze w otrzymaniu obietnic i wziÄ™ciu je w posiadanie!

*wideo w jÄ™zyku angielskimÂ 

When God brings you to the edge of your promise land, it’s time to take possession of it. Even if there are giants in the way, we don’t have to be afraid. Tune in now to learn how to take down the spiritual giants standing in the way of you receiving your promises, and taking possession of it!

|Rise Up Warsaw| - Mary Seidler

