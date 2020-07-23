Blogi

6 Ways To Rise Up! |Rise Up Warsaw Ep. 6|

23 lipca 2020
|Rise Up Warsaw| - Mary Seidler

Dlaczego nazywamy program „Rise Up Warsaw”? Dlaczego tak ważne jest aby powstawać? Na te i na wiele więcej pytań znajdziesz odpowiedź w nowym, szóstym już odcinku, w którym Mary przedstawia 6 sposobów jak osiągnąć kolejny poziom w swoim życiu!

*wideo w języku angielskim 

Why do we call the show, „Rise Up Warsaw?” Why do we need to rise up? Good question! Mary shares that there are really two reasons why people have to rise up it is because there’s something invading or you need to become something. Get ready for the 6th episode highlighting 6 ways to go to the next level in your life!

